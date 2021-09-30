Watch
Health alerts issued in areas of Delray Beach, Pahokee for blue-green algae

Harmful toxins found at waterway near Bel Lido Drive in Delray
A sign was posted at the Pahokee Marina on Sept. 13, 2021, warning visitors that blue-green algae may be present.
Blue-green algae sign at the Pahokee Marina on Sept. 13, 2021
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 10:19:49-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two new health alerts were issued Thursday morning for toxic blue-green algae in Palm Beach County.

The first alert was for toxins found along a waterway near Bel Lido Drive, which is located between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the alert was in response to water samples taken Sept. 23.

The second alert was for the Pahokee Marina Boat Ramp on Lake Okeechobee, which has seen multiple algae alerts this year.

The latest alert for the Pahokee Marina was in response to water samples taken Sept. 27. This is the second alert issued for the marina this month.

Health officials said the public should exercise caution in and around these areas. Drinking water is not affected.

