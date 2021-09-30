Health alerts issued in areas of Delray Beach, Pahokee for blue-green algae

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two new health alerts were issued Thursday morning for toxic blue-green algae in Palm Beach County.

The first alert was for toxins found along a waterway near Bel Lido Drive, which is located between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the alert was in response to water samples taken Sept. 23.

The second alert was for the Pahokee Marina Boat Ramp on Lake Okeechobee, which has seen multiple algae alerts this year.

The latest alert for the Pahokee Marina was in response to water samples taken Sept. 27. This is the second alert issued for the marina this month.

Health officials said the public should exercise caution in and around these areas. Drinking water is not affected.