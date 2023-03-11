FPL volunteers help clean up at Loggerhead Marinelife

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Loggerhead Marineline Center in Juno Beach is a little cleaner Saturday thanks to the help of some Florida Power & Light volunteers.

More than 100 employees marked their "Power to Care Week" at the Juno Beach facility. They performed a variety of cleanup activities from washing vehicles to cleanup up trash from the beach.

Loggerhood brings in 50 to 100 pounds of garbage off the beach each week and then it is sorted through for recycling.

FPL leaders says this is their way to highlight partnerships with organzations making a difference in the communities they serve.

"You have a real sense of satisfaction," Pam Rauch, FPL's vice president of external affairs and economic development said. "We areall working hard at our jobs during the week and to come out on a Saturday and do something that makes a direct difference to everyone in the community is so rewarding."

FPL volunteers performed projects all week throughout the state.

