Florida putting $100 million toward Indian River Lagoon projects

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he's allotting $100 million for the newly established Indian River Lagoon Protection Program.

According to the governor's office, the money will be used to support 21 water quality projects that will "reduce the amount of harmful nutrients entering the Indian River Lagoon and help keep our waterways pristine."

"Florida's prized waterways draw visitors from across the world and are the foundation of our local economies," DeSantis said in a news release. "We are advancing our efforts to protect the Indian River Lagoon through smart investments that will continue to preserve this waterway."

Since 2019, the state has awarded nearly $390 million to improve water quality in the Indian River Lagoon region.