Florida panther deaths have surged this year. What can be done to save this endangered species?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida panther is the state's official animal, but 2024 has been a deadly year for the endangered species.

So far, 30 panther deaths have been reported in the state, which is more than double the 13 killed in 2023.

WPTV looked into what's killing the beloved animal and what workers at the Palm Beach Zoo are doing to protect them.

On display at the zoo is a Florida Panther named "Sassy."

"Several years ago her mom was hit by a car," John Towey, the communications manager at the zoo, said. "People will come here and learn about Sassy and say they didn't know that cars are their biggest threat."

Towey said it's an important message for people of all ages.

"Humans are the problem in this situation, but we can also be the solution," Towey said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, out of the 30 panthers killed this year, nearly half have happened in Collier County in southwest Florida.

"That's where panthers live exclusively and that's why we're are seeing those numbers," Towey said.

Officials say more than 75% of the panther killed this year have been hit by vehicles.

"We are developing into their natural habitat and there are more cars on the road than ever before," Towey said. "A more complicated reason (for the panther deaths) is a neurological disease, but we don't know what's causing it."

Amy Miller was at the zoo Friday with her grandson, Declan.

"I like the Panthers because they can climb, and I can climb and they can jump and I can jump," Declan said.

Together they learned how they can help the struggling species.

"We are very concerned about the animal's habitat," Miller said. "We feel like the animals are no longer a priority."

The Palm Beach Zoo is working with the Department of Transportation to make roads more cat-friendly.

"We are collecting data to build wildlife bridges and tunnels — these overpasses and underpasses — to allow panthers to traverse these roads," Towey said.

That's why if a driver hits a panther, it is crucial to report it to law enforcement.

"Any information, as brutal as it is about where a panther was hit, is super important," Towey said. "Please report it."