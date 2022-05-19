Florida organizations receive $2 million donation to save manatees

Two organizations received a generous donation to help save Florida’s manatees and it came from an unlikely source.

Rob Hale is the owner of the Boston Celtics. He and his wife, Karen, have a home in Naples and are lovers of manatees.

They just donated $1 million to the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida and $1 million to the Save the Manatee Club.

WPTV asked him why someone from Massachusetts would give such a large monetary donation to groups here in Florida.

“When you look at these beautiful loving animals and you see that, through no fault of their own, they're being decimated, because the food they eat is being killed by our wastewater,” Hale said, “it breaks your heart.”

The money will be a huge boost for efforts to replant seagrass at six sites in the Indian River Lagoon.