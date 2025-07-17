Florida Oceanographic Society researcher makes key discoveries that could aid seagrass restoration

STUART, Fla. — A researcher at the Florida Oceanographic Society in Stuart completed a study that may help aid in seagrass restoration.

Since 2021, researcher Nathaniel Winn has measured oxygen levels in a type of seagrass called Turtle Grass ( Thalassia Testudinum ) in the Florida Bay.

"We were looking at the gas dynamics inside the plants and its ability to protect itself against phytotoxins such as hydrogen sulfide," Winn said.

Threats like hydrogen sulfide occur from high stressors in the environment, like high temperatures and algae blooms.

Seagrass typically takes oxygen that it produces and exports it through its roots into the sediment, but that's not always working.

"We're seeing that large-scale sea grass mortalities are still occurring," Winn said, "even though they have this adaptive strategy."

However, Winn found that Turtle Grass retains the oxygen it produces instead of exporting it into the sediment.

Winn said the adaptation Turtle Grass uses could aid in seagrass restoration in Florida waterways like the Indian River Lagoon.

"Knowing which grass species possess this adaptive feature could definitely help aid in restoration," Winn said, "and identify places where and where not to plant."

Now, Winn said they know one size doesn't fit all.

"The more diversity that we can find among the organisms can increase its resilience," Winn said.

Winn said restoring seagrass strengthens the ecosystem in our waterways.

"It's vital for its survival," Winn said, "for any marine species that depends on them for food or habitat."