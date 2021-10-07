Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

Florida lifts 30-year ban on catching goliath grouper

Fish still not permitted to be caught in South Florida, Florida Keys
items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP
In this undated photo provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is a goliath grouper. Florida is lifting its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, a proposal to allow recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May. <br/><br/>
Goliath grouper
Posted at 6:07 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 06:07:05-04

Florida is lifting its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved on Wednesday a proposal to allow the recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May.

South Florida and the Florida Keys will be off limits, and the size of the catch would be kept between 20 inches and 36 inches.

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution and is not allowed to be caught in any other state or federal waters.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting-Paradise-Profile.jpg

Protecting Paradise

1:18 PM, Dec 05, 2018