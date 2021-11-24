Everglades handbags to help Florida conservation efforts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Everglades is a diverse habitat for the plants and animals that live there, it also serves as a key resource for humans. About one in three Floridians gets their drinking water from it. Now, two very different artists are collaborating to help save the Everglades.

Photographer Mac Stone’s images are on clutch-style handbags created by fashion designer Kent Stetson. Half of the sale of each purse will benefit The Everglades Foundation.

Photographer Mac Stone was born and raised in Florida, and he goes to extremes to get his photographs. The National Geographic and conservation photographer says he’s already seen changes to the landscape during his lifetime.

“We all need to bring our talents to bear to raise awareness, to get people thinking and having these conversations about their backyard,” he said.

Stone is in awe of the beauty of the Everglades, as he documents some of the greatest concerns.

“Recently I made an image of a raccoon rescuing her kit from floodwaters that have come up unexpectedly. It just underscores, the Everglades is a very different place for animals to survive,” he said.

Stetson’s handbags are each made to order out of his studio in Rhode Island. They’re coated canvas which is considered cruelty-free, and the linings are made of deadstock fabrics which have been discontinued, so they are not discarded.

“This is like a farm-to-table version of handbags. And knowing where something comes from, and then it’s made ethically by people who are happy about their work, it’s all a reflection of your values,” Stetson said.

The collaboration is one each man hopes will start conversations about the Everglades, taking the message out on the town.

“It just continues to illuminate my belief that fashion can do good because that stuff is something that we can feel good about,” Stetson said.

The handbags are available for purchase in two sizes and you can find them by clicking here.