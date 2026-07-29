Boca Raton opens Gopher Tortoise Preserve, an 11-acre natural area for wildlife and education

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton residents and visitors now have a new place to experience Florida's native wildlife with the opening of Gopher Tortoise Preserve, an 11.27-acre natural area dedicated to protecting one of the state's most important but threatened species.

The preserve at 10 W. Hidden Valley Boulevard features a quarter-mile winding walking path through restored native scrub habitat where visitors can spot gopher tortoises alongside native birds, butterflies, reptiles and other Florida wildlife. The city partnered with The Institute for Regional Conservation and local volunteers to restore the natural landscape that serves as critical habitat for the threatened tortoises.

Mayor Andy Thomson said the preserve represents Boca Raton's growing commitment to conservation and environmental education.

"Through the restoration of native scrub habitat and our partnership with the Florida Wildlife Federation, we're creating a space where the community can enjoy Florida's unique environment while learning about the wildlife that depends on it," Thomson said.

Gopher tortoises are considered a keystone species in Florida because their extensive burrow systems create habitat for hundreds of other animals, from snakes and frogs to owls and rabbits. The species has faced significant population declines due to habitat loss and development pressure throughout the Southeast.

City of Boca Raton Gopher Tortoise Preserve

The preserve offers more than just wildlife viewing. Educational signs throughout the area teach visitors about the gopher tortoise's vital role in Florida's ecosystem, including how their burrows provide shelter for more than 350 other species. The signage also provides guidance on safely observing these protected animals without disturbing their habitat.

As part of Boca Raton's recent designation as a "Keystone Keeper" through its partnership with the Florida Wildlife Federation, the preserve serves as both a conservation area and an outdoor classroom for environmental stewardship.

The facility includes six free parking spaces with one accessible space, 900 feet of ADA-accessible pathway, a bike rack and an educational kiosk. The preserve is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, and visitors are encouraged to stay on designated trails and maintain a safe distance from wildlife.

For more information about Boca Raton's parks and natural areas, residents can visit the city's Recreation Services Department page.