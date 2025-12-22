Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump expected to make shipbuilding announcement amid tensions around Venezuela

President Trump is expected to be joined at Mar-a-Lago by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth salute as carry teams move the transfer cases with the remains of Iowa National Guard soldiers Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and civilian interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat, who were killed in an attack in Syria, during a casualty return, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at Dover Air Force Base, Del.
Posted
and last updated

President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement about shipbuilding alongside his Pentagon chief and Navy secretary on Monday, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The announcement, set for 4:30 p.m. ET from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, comes amid a massive U.S. naval buildup in the Caribbean Sea as Trump applies pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, including attempts to cut off his oil revenues.

The Navy on Friday announced it would commission a new class of frigates, built in the United States, as part of the new “Golden Fleet,” which Trump envisions as a more advanced collection of ships meant to better counter China. Frigates are designed to protect sea lanes and protect larger vessels.

The Navy has been involved in a string of interdictions of oil tankers in the Caribbean, though the U.S. Coast Guard has taken the lead in the operations. The U.S. has intercepted two tankers off the coast of Venezuela this month, and on Sunday, the Coast Guard was in “active pursuit” of the massive tanker Bella 1 after it refused to submit to U.S. seizure efforts.

The status of the pursuit was unclear on Monday morning, but American officials said the fact that the tanker — which was empty and headed to Venezuela to load up on oil — turned around and is now sailing away from the country was itself a success.

