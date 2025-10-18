Thousands expected at 'No Kings' protests across South Florida this weekend

More than 1,000 demonstrators are expected to gather across South Florida on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement protesting what organizers call authoritarian overreach by the current administration.

Peaceful demonstrations and rallies are scheduled in several cities, including Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Boca Raton.

Trump 'No Kings' protests: Here are the locations scheduled in our area

"This president would rather be a king than a public servant," said Myra Kremenitzer, founder of Indivisible Boca Raton and one of the event’s organizers.

"On Saturday, millions of people will be coming out all over the country to celebrate democracy—not demagoguery. And more than a thousand of us will be making the case right here in Boca Raton."

The “No Kings” movement describes itself as a peaceful coalition united against what it calls dictatorship, chaos, corruption and cruelty.

Organizers emphasize their commitment to nonviolent action and expect all participants to act lawfully and help de-escalate any potential confrontations.

“We don’t try to intimidate, we try to persuade,” one organizer said.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs, flags and messages supporting democracy, voting rights and the rule of law. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, are prohibited at all events.

The movement’s organizers say their protests echo from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people nationwide around the idea that America was founded on the rejection of absolute rule.

