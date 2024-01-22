Suspension of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign affects ongoing Florida legislative session

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. — WPTV political analyst Brain Crowley said he's looking to see how state lawmakers and voters react after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign on Sunday night.

DeSantis' nearly 20 percentage point re-election victory in 2022 set up his presidential campaign, but he failed to meet expectations to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Florida's governor is back in Tallahassee where state lawmakers are in town for the legislative session.

“While this campaign has ended the mission continues,” DeSantis said in a video posted on X. "Down here in Florida, we will continue to show the country how to lead.”

Khalil McLean/WPTV WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley.

Crowley said the governor would likely turn his attention to legislation at the state level and other issues specific to Florida like homeowners insurance. He also said lawmakers might pass legislation the governor doesn't favor.

"He had total control of the Florida Legislature and it's going to be interesting to see if folks there don't think he's as powerful as they thought he was," Crowley said.

He also said a key indicator of the governor's power in Tallahassee is how the budget passed by the state legislature compares to his budget recommendations. Crowley also said DeSantis, who has about three years left in his term, will have a strong ability to shape policy and the state's budget through the veto powers and other executive powers installed within being the governor.

Local political reaction to Ron DeSantis ending presidential campaign

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Palm Beach, said she's concerned DeSantis will try to pass more conservative policies after suspending his campaign. She listed topics related to schools, LGBTQ+ issues and abortion.

"He continues to come up with new ideas," Berman said. "Not sure what could be on the agenda now, but we've had a very authoritative Governor."

Toby Overdor, R-Palm City, said DeSantis' policies have led to success for the state's economy and higher education system.

"If you believe this is an authoritarian relationship," he said. "I'm right on board because what we are doing right now is a successful pattern and pathway for the state of Florida,"

Joe Budd, who is a state committeeman for the Palm Beach County GOP, said DeSantis wasn't able to win because Trump owns the majority of the party.

"I just think the core support of Donald Trump was maintained," he said. "And in order to beat President Trump somebody like DeSantis, who is a real conservative, needed that side of the party that Trump basically owns at this stage."