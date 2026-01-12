Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins launches campaign for governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The race to become Florida's next governor has a new candidate.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, an Army veteran and former Republican state senator from Tampa, joined the field of candidates on Monday.

Collins posted the following statement on X:

"I'm running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites. I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self. That experience shaped how I lead and why I believe public office is a public trust," Collins said.

Collins became Florida's lieutenant governor in August, taking over the position held by Jeanette Nuñez, who left the helm in February 2025 to become the president of Florida International University.

He joins a growing field seeking Florida's top office with Gov. Ron DeSantis leaving Tallahassee due to term limits.

Other notable gubernatorial candidates include:

Republicans



U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds , a Republican who represents Florida's 19th congressional district and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump

, a Republican who represents Florida's 19th congressional district and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump Former Republican Florida House Speaker Paul Renner

Democrats



Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly , a former Republican turned Democrat

, a former Republican turned Democrat Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

There has not been a Democratic governor in Florida since Buddy MacKay took over for Lawton Chiles, who died in office in 1998. Republican Jeb Bush defeated MacKay in the November 1998 election, setting the stage for more than two decades of GOP governors at the helm in Florida.

