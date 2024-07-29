Florida Democrats push DNC, Kamala Harris campaign for more cash follow 'big-mo' bump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just 100 days from Election Day, high-ranking Florida Democrats said they need more investment from the Democratic National Committee and Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign to seriously compete this November.

It comes after a groundswell of grassroots enthusiasm for Harris in Florida, which seems to make the Sunshine State harder to ignore this election cycle.

The pictures were all over social media as the campaign's Florida team did more than 30 events this past weekend. Phone banks, voter canvassing and a viral caravan of perhaps 500 golf carts in The Villages, cruising through a ruby red portion of Sumter County.

National Politics Harris raised $200M, signed up 170k volunteers in first week of campaign AP via Scripps News

Florida Democrats said the burst of energy is unlike anything they've seen in recent memory. On Sunday, they reported nearly 10,000 people have asked to volunteer in the last week. The interest overwhelmed some county offices that lacked the campaign infrastructure to make use of all the help.

"Yes … I can't deny that," said Jennifer Griffith, the chair of the Pinellas County Democrat Party. "We were staffed, basically, for a very, very meager campaign. Florida fell down in the tiered system for the national."

And now senior members of the state party tell us they're lobbying the DNC, and especially the national Harris Campaign, for more support. Speaking on background, officials said they were using this week's momentum surge as leverage to seek more funding as soon as possible, especially after the national Harris team raked in $200 million in less than a week.

"Not saying we can definitely win, but surely competitive without the investment," one official said. "Imagine what we can do with real investment."

National Politics Harris signs forms declaring candidacy for president Scripps News Staff

The DNC and Harris (formally Biden) campaign, have said for months Florida was "in play." DNC Chair Jamie Harrison was among them. When visiting the state capital last month, Harrison said he was there because he understood the importance of Florida.

"The stars are aligning. The planets are aligning," Harrison said. "And Florida, Florida, Florida is going to be in that mix."

But their backing in Florida has seemed, at times, like window dressing. It's minimal compared to other battleground states. Wisconsin, for example, has at least 48 Harris campaign offices. Florida has under a dozen that are manned by just 33 full-time staffers.

If things don't change, senior Democrats warned that Florida's top-ticket candidates and down-ballot races might suffer. They fear it could potentially set Florida behind for 2028 and redistricting in 2030.

Meanwhile, Florida Republicans remain confident in victory. Especially with their ongoing lead in voter registrations over Democrats — around 1 million at last check.

"Look, I had said when I was party chair, that we were a red state that just happened to be engaged in close races," state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, said. "But with this type of voter advantage, we're starting off with almost a 10-point advantage."

Members like the former state chair, Ingoglia, told us recently he believed Florida's GOP status was locked down.

"The state of Florida is no longer a swing state," he said. "It is a deep red state and will stay that way for decades to come."