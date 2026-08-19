Angie Nixon wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Florida special primary election

WASHINGTON — Angie Nixon on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Florida special primary election, defeating challenger Alex Vindman.

Vindman, an Army veteran, gained national attention when he was serving on the National Security Council in 2019, when the Republican president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden, then a Democratic candidate. He and his brother, Eugene, a lawyer on the National Security Council, reported their concerns and sparked investigations.

Click here to get real-time election results

Nixon will take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody in the November general election. Moody easily won the GOP primary on Tuesday, defeating three challengers.

The winner of November's special election will finish the last two years of Marco Rubio's term after he left the Senate to become U.S. Secretary of State.

A Democrat has not won a Senate seat in Florida since 2012, when former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson won his third term.