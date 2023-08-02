What they're saying after Trump was indicted

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor and presidential candidate

As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans. While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts. Washington, DC is a “swamp” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality. One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government.

Rick Scott, Florida senator

It seems like every time we learn more about Biden’s shady business dealings, his DOJ indicts President Trump.

White House spokesman Ian Sams

“We would refer you to the Justice Department, which conducts its criminal investigations independently."

Brian Mast, U.S. Rep. (R) District 21

“Today is just another attempt to bury a bad media cycle for Joe Biden and his family by grasping at straws that have ‘Trump’ written on them. But the American people know better. They do not tolerate two tiers of justice and the weaponization of government against those who don’t fall in line with the woke agenda.”

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, U.S. Rep. (D) 25th District

“Donald Trump’s Big Lie involved a violent, deadly plot to overturn the legitimate outcome of a presidential election, subvert the will of the American people and overthrow our democracy. Of all his alleged crimes, this indictment is the most grave and demands adherence to America’s guiding principle that no one, including the president, stands above our laws. For now, it is critical that a fair legal process unfold without interference.”

Jervonte "Tae" Edmonds, State Rep. (D) District 88

"This is unprecedented, it's a sign that Trump has been involved in serious crime namely trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election, it undermines public confidence in our democracy. it sets a dangerous precedent, and it leads to further instability in our country. I don't know what average American can have these many felony charges and potentially run for president. its unprecedented and we don't need a leader who has constantly engaged in criminal activity. we need a leader who is going to pull us out of this depression and make sure that our American citizens have stability and have a safe, healthy and prosperous life."

Bobby Powell, State Sen. (D) District 24

"We know that nobody is above the law. Unfortunately we’ve also seen the reactions from high ranking government officials who have decided that instead of following an making sure justice is served and everything is accurate and done fairly, they have decided to step in and try to do exactly what the former president has done. These charges are very, very serious. This is the only president in the history of the United States that I know of who has been indicted, federally at least three times. And this is not anything that we should laugh about, or joke about because this is the Democracy of our country."

Peter Feaman, Republican National Committeeman

“My reaction this I know is ridiculous. It’s enough is enough. This is completely out of control. The politicalization of the Justice Department is beyond anything that we have ever seen in American history. We have a president and a president’s son who have shown to be completely corrupt, that’s completely ignored and yet former president Donald Trump keeps getting indicted on charges that are completely, completely. Enough, I think the American people are finally going to wake up and see that this is nothing other than attacking a political opponent, who is the favorite to get the Republican Primary, and that’s the person who is going to run against President Biden and he is using the Justice Department political means and that has to stop.

David Weinstein, former federal prosecutor in Southern District of Florida and current attorney at Jones Walker, David Weinstein –

“After reading through the indictment and hearing what the special prosecutor had to say, of all the cases that we’ve seen field against government officials and even the three cases field so far against the former president, I thought the classified document case was a significant and big cases for the government, when you read thought his indictment and heard what the special prosecutor had to say this one might be the biggest of them all. I mean when we think of big cases against former presidents, everyone jumps to Watergate and interfering with the election process in this one the allegations are that the sitting president now the former president interfered with the election process and the right that all of us have to cast a vote and to have our vote counted that’s what the founding fathers came here to do in the beginning and put in process and a process we have been following for over 200 years, so to me this one might be the biggest of all the cases being brought against him.”

Mike Pence, former U.S. president, GOP presidential candidate

"Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States. Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will."

William Hurd, former U.S. House member and GOP presidential candidate

"The 2020 election wasn't stolen, rigged, or fraudulent. It was lost by Donald Trump because he was incapable of uniting the country. Now, we've got to ask ourselves if we really want a president who's willing to violate his oath to the Constitution just to cling to power? The Trump of 2016 is a far cry from the desperate figure we see in 2024. It's about time our party, including the 2024 candidates, wake up to the fact that this guy only cares about himself, not our country's future. As Republicans, we need to prioritize offering solutions to difficult issues affecting all Americans and not allow ourselves to be distracted by Trump's baggage.

Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential candidate

"I have always said that Donald Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy. Now, with today’s indictment, our system of Justice will determine whether he is criminally responsible."

Vivek Ramaswamy, businessman and GOP presidential candidate

"The corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump. This is un-American & I commit to pardoning Trump for this indictment. Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of citizens in the year leading up to it. If you tell people they can’t speak, that’s when they scream. If you tell people they can’t scream, that’s when they tear things down. If we fail to admit the truth, Jan 6 will just be a preview of far worse to come & I don’t want to see us get there."

Tampa couple arrested and convicted for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Thomas Fallase, seven days in jail, 24 months probation

"It’s crazy because they’re just trying to prevent him from running again. He did the right thing for us in this country.

Marilyn Fassell, 30 days in jail, 36 months supervised release

"We love president trump he’ll always be our president."









