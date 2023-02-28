Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia wants to 'cancel the Democratic Party' for previously supporting slavery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker has filed the so-called "Ultimate Cancel Act" that would call on the Division of Elections to cancel the filings of any political party that "has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntarily servitude."

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed SB 1248 on Tuesday.

If passed, the legislation would also impact voters of any such political party, automatically changing their status to "no party affiliation."

Since Florida is a closed-primary state, any registered voter of a canceled party would be shut out from participating in a primary election unless he or she changed party affiliations.

Under the proposed law, any canceled political party would be required to reregister no later than six months before any election in which a party seeks to nominate a candidate for office.

"For years now, leftist activists have been trying to cancel people and companies for things they have said or done in the past," Ingoglia said in a statement. "This includes the removal of statues and memorials and the renaming of buildings. Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason."

A news release from Ingoglia's office announcing the filing of the legislation claims the Democratic Party adopted pro-slavery positions into their platforms during the party's 1840, 1844, 1856, 1860 and 1864 conventions.

"Some people want to have uncomfortable conversations about certain subjects," Ingoglia said. "Let's have those conversations."

Former Florida Agriculture Commissioner and failed gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried told reporters she's not surprised by the new legislation. Fried was recently selected to serve as chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

"Shame on the radical Republican party for initiating some type of a piece of legislation of this magnitude," Fried said. "This is what a dictator does. This is what a fascist does."

If passed, the law would take effect July 1.