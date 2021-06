WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Supporters of former President Donald Trump were celebrating his 75th birthday Monday in the county that he now calls home.

Trump's Club 45 USA organizers were gathering outside the Hilton Palm Beach Airport to show their support for the 45th president of the U.S.

A Club 45 USA meeting was scheduled for Monday evening.

Trump has been living at his Mar-a-Lago Club since leaving the White House in January.