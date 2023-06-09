Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago, proclaim he's innocent

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A federal indictment of former President Donald Trump prompted a crowd of about 20 supporters to gather Thursday night near Mar-a-Lago.

"How do you feel about the indictment? Do you feel like he's innocent, guilty?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"I know he's innocent. ... It's a fact," said Trump supporter Cindy Falco DiCorrado. "This is what they do when they can't find anything. They go keep attacking and attacking and attacking."

Supporters brought their banners, flags, hats and trucks to the very spot where many of them came to rally when the FBI first raided Mar-a-Lago back in August of last year.

WPTV Cindy Falco DiCorrado was among the Trump supporters who gathered near Mar-a-Lago after news of the indictment.

"Biden is supposed to go, indictment, because he's having thousands, thousands of documents, classified documents in his Corvette in his garage, nothing happened to him," Elaine Fandino, a Trump supporter, said.

Other supporters like Donald Tarca Jr. are calling the indictment a witch hunt.

"I asked him that question specifically, what do you want us to do? He said, 'Keep supporting us,'" Tarca said.

WPTV Donald Tarca Jr. says he will continue to support the former president despite news of the federal indictment.

Tarca said this is a low point for our country and encourages others to show their support for the former president.

"I think what they're doing is unfair. It's not good for the country," Tarca said. "All the other leaders of the countries have to be looking at our country and going, 'What a joke,' We've turned into a Banana Republic. We're arresting our political allies. How wrong is that, over paperwork?"

Thursday's protest consisted of Trump supporters with some people driving by and shouting "lock him up."

Supporters said that they plan to be out rallying into the weekend.