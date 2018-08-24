Trump resumes hammering attorney general Sessions

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump resumed his remarkable public hammering of his attorney general Friday by suggesting he pursue the White House's political opponents, a day after Jeff Sessions fired back at the President's criticism that he "never took control of the Justice Department."

"Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the "other side" including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr...FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems - and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!" Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

The President lashed out at Sessions in an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday, arguing that Sessions "never took control" of the Justice Department.

Sessions hit back, saying in a rare statement, "While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

"I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President's agenda," Sessions continued.

Trump has frequently criticized Sessions since taking office and often expresses frustration over the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Trump's recent ramp up of criticism against his attorney general comes after his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of tax fraud and bank fraud and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, effectively implicating the President.

