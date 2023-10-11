Watch Now
Donald Trump, Matt Gaetz to appear at Club 47 USA event in West Palm Beach

Florida Republicans scheduled to speak at Palm Beach County Convention Center
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 11, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., are scheduled to speak Wednesday night in West Palm Beach.

Club 47 USA will host Trump and Gaetz at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Trump is the keynote speaker for the event.

Both Florida Republicans have been the subject of plenty of headlines recently.

Trump, who lives just across the Intracoastal Waterway at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, is the Republican presidential frontrunner, while Gaetz spearheaded the movement to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m.

