Trump describes 'common sense agenda' to supporters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was standing room only Monday night at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel as former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of supporters from South Florida.

“So the 2024 election is our one chance to save our country and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one and I wonder who that may be," the 45th president told members of Club 45.

RELATED: Possibility of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump squaring off in 2024 builds

The former commander-in-chief spoke for more than an hour on what he called a "common sense agenda," in discussing issues he plans to tackle if re-elected.

"We will direct the Department of Justice in education to open civil rights investigations into any school district promoting race-based discrimination because that's what they are doing, its race based," Trump said. "We will protect parents' rights by promoting universal school choice, which is so important that the direct election of school principals will elect your school principal. How about that."

Health care, the economy and immigration reform were also addressed.

"Last week we had 121 nations dropping people in our country," Trump said. "We have no idea who they are, what they do or where they came from. We don't know anything about these people and I think at the end of this year, 15 million people will be let into this country during this short period of time."

The visit from the former president was hosted by Club 45, the nonprofit aimed at supporting the former president's re-election campaign. After Monday's speech, the organization officially changed its name to Club 47.

Among the sold-out crowd was William Reicherter, a former contender for Florida's 30th District Senate seat, who said is he's looking forward to seeing Trump back in the White House.

"I believe he’s the strongest leader, he’s got the best plans and these other countries they are all afraid of him," Reicherter said. "If you notice when he was in the office, we never had any of these problems."

Trump's next public appearance is set for Wednesday in East Palestine Ohio, where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3.

