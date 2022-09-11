Will overturning Roe v. Wade impact midterm elections?

How will recent events affect the midterm elections?

Dr. Kevin Wagner, chairman of the political science department at FAU, told WPTV's Michael Williams the recent Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have a big impact.

Dr. Wagner also says while former President Donald Trump could help Gov. Ron DeSantis, it's hard to tell if the former president's favorability in Florida will also help Senator Marco Rubio in the senate race.

Dr. Wagner also speaks about if those who don't like the former president will impact the races as well.

The Florida Supreme Court issued an order regarding the state's new 15-week abortion ban but retracted it 7 hours later.

WPTV Political Analyst Brian Crowley and Palm Beach Post political editor Antonio Fins discuss what the retraction means and if they think it will affect the upcoming election.

