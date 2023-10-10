What's next for US House of Representatives after Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted in historic fashion?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The month of October brought us a first in American politics: the 118th Congress became the first to vote to remove a sitting House speaker.

That was the jumping-off point for this week's "To the Point with Michael Williams."

In the first segment of the show, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, who represents Florida's 21st Congressional District, weighed in on the process to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the U.S. House of Representatives heads from here.

"I don't think he did any help to the party by doing this," Mast said about fellow Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz, who represents Florida 1st District, was part of a group of eight Republican representatives leading the charge against McCarthy. Mast also called the move a distraction from more important GOP issues.

When asked who he supports for the next House speaker, Mast told WPTV anchor Michael Williams that he is in "Camp Jordan," referring to Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan. He also spoke highly about U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana but also pointed to the congressman's current health battle.

In the first segment of the show, we also heard briefly from Democratic Florida U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who said the GOP and former House Speaker had reneged on promises to the president and the American people.

We also heard commentary from Dr. Charles Zelden, an expert in history and politics at Nova Southeastern University. He criticized Gaetz, saying he is part of the Republican Party that only cares about, "tearing down our government." He also talked to Williams about where the GOP moves after this historic vote.

WATCH: Segment 1 below

Ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House 'major distraction,' U.S. Rep. Brian Mast says

In the second segment, WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joined Michael Williams for the Sunday roundtable.

They discussed the historic nature of the removal of the House speaker. And also discussed any possibility of former President Donald Trump taking the position and Trump's endorsement of Jordan for the position.

WATCH: Segment 2 below

Who becomes Speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy?

In his "Crowley Closer," Crowley talked about putting the responsibility for our politics back on the voters and encouraged every eligible voter to pay attention to what's happening and vote accordingly.

WATCH: Segment 3 below