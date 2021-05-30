West Palm Beach mayor discusses task force on racial and ethnic equality

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The City of West Palm Beach is preparing for the next part of the mayor's task force on racial and ethnic equality. A virtual action summit is planned for Saturday, June 14 and close to a thousand people are expected to participate.

Mayor Keith James told Michael Williams on To the Point he is pleased with the task force's progress nearly a year into the project. It was created after the protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis one year ago.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James discusses his task force on racial and ethnic equality

"I know from all indications that between the task force and the subcommittees, citizens from the city have been working hard addressing some of the significant issues," James said.

The mayor said after the action summit the task force will present its finding and work will begin on the recommendations. James said he hasn't voiced his opinion on changes he would like to see as a way for him not to affect the findings.

"I really don't know what is going to come out of it," James said.

James also told WPTV there is an internal city task force to get the opinions of city workers.

The mayor said he hopes big events coming back to the city will also help end the political divide in the country. He said it will bring people together from different areas of life to meet and communicate.

"I'm optimistic that we will get through this and this is only a phase," James said. "Maybe I'm naive in that respect, but I just believe that it is so important for the future of our city and to the future of our country that we get back to being able to engage in honest conversations."

James also spoke on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said, economically, the city has not suffered too much.

"I think we are in a much better place. We in West Palm Beach and probably we in Florida have not suffered as much as maybe other cities, other municipalities in other parts of the country because of our climate. We were able to stay open," James said.

The mayor also pointed to companies moving to West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas as a way to big in more revenue.