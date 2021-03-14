A Florida state Senate committee has passed a voting reform bill that could change the way voting takes place in Florida.

The latest version of the bill requires voters to request mail ballots every election cycle, instead of every other one.

It also limits mail ballot pick-up and drop-off to immediate family as well as eliminates ballot drop boxes.

Voting reform bill could change the way voting takes place in Florida

Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, support the bill saying it helps secure a safer election, but Democrats who oppose it say it creates obstacles for voters.

Dr. Kevin Wagner, the chairman of the political science department at FAU, says while Republicans are pushing the changes, it could have unintended effects.

"If a group of voters feels targeted, they feel like these laws are intended to prevent them from voting and certain groups are going to feel that way it often motivates them to turn out," Dr. Wagner says. "They often turn out in higher numbers. They are willing to overcome whatever obstacles are put in their way to make sure their vote is heard."

Dr. Wagner also pointed out "To The Point" that in previous years, more Republicans voted via mail than Democrats.

Political round table discussion with Brian Crowley and Mary Anna Mancuso

"I think we need to find ways to not only increase the vote," says Patrick Franklin, President and CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County.

Franklin says he would like to see more done to help people vote.

"I've heard the things as far as reducing the amount of early voting days, reducing the hours of election day, reducing, reducing, reducing," Franklin said. "We are not at that point. We need to expand and understand that everyone has a right to vote."

The Senate bill needs to pass one more committee before it is voted on by the full Senate.