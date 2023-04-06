Watch Now
US Reps Brian Mast, Jared Moskowitz react to indictment of former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in a New York courtroom Tuesday. He was indicted by a grand jury.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 06, 2023
Segment 1: Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in a New York courtroom Tuesday after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. The charges will be unsealed during the hearing, but the charges are believed to be in connection to hush money paid to an adult film star.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacted to the news of the indictment.

"It's not a day to celebrate. It's a bad day for our country. No one is above the law in this country," U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., told WPTV anchor Michael Williams.

"I think it's entirely political. I think it's a continuation of the weaponization that the [President Joe] Biden administration and people on the left have done against people on the right," said U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

Segment 2: Florida lawmakers loosened gun laws by passing a permitless carry bill. WPTV Political Analyst Brian Crowley reacts to the measure passing and other bills lawmakers are debating in the Legislature.

Segment 3: WPTV Political Analyst Brian Crowley offers his Crowley Closer and thoughts on a new bathroom bill being considered by Florida lawmakers.

