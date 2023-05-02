Urban League of Palm Beach County president shares concerns as new election bill heads to governor's desk

Segment 1: Florida lawmakers approved a sweeping elections bill and sent it to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. Once signed, it will upgrade rules and penalties for third-party voter registration groups.

President and CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County Patrick Franklin told WPTV's Michael Williams he believes the new law could affect voter turnout.

"We should be at a point of how do we encourage more people to engage in this democracy of voting, not suppress it and deny people," Franklin said. "We're cutting back on early voting days. We're cutting back on mailing votes."

Urban League President Patrick Franklin shares concerns regarding new voting bill

Segment 2: DeSantis is close to announcing his presidential run, according to reports from NBC News. WPTV's political analyst Brian Crowley offers his take on the potential run. The end of the legislative session is a week away, Crowley looks at some of the bills passed and what is still left to be approved.

When will Gov. Ron DeSantis declare his presidential candidacy?

