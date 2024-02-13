Segment 1:

Trump defends Jan. 6 remarks as Supreme Court hears eligibility case

With the presidential election just nine months away, former President Donald Trump is another state closer to winning the Republican nomination.

As he headed to Nevada on Thursday for that state's GOP caucuses, Trump welcomed reporters to Mar-a-Lago for a press conference. That was the jumping-off point for this Sunday's "To the Point with Michael Williams."

WPTV anchor Michael Williams was the only local journalist invited to the press conference, and he had a chance to ask Trump about his election interference case along with a recent hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court to determine whether he is eligible to be on the ballot. The former president reaffirmed his position that his actions leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, were legal under the Constitution.

Next, WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joined the program to further discuss Colorado's decision to remove Trump from the ballot, calling it a "can of worms" that could lead to other states removing other candidates.

The program continued with a look by WPTV Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders at an effort to place abortion protections on the Florida ballot this year. The Florida Supreme Court recently heard arguments about whether a constitutional amendment should be allowed to go to voters. Brian Crowley returned to discuss the possible political implications of placing an abortion amendment on the 2024 ballot and whether the issue could increase voter turnout.

Segment 2:

Biden's retention of classified documents poised to be election talking point despite no charges

The second segment started with a discussion on classified documents. This came just days after a special counsel investigation determined President Joe Biden would not face criminal charges for his willful retention of classified documents from before his time as president. Former FBI agent and defense lawyer Stuart Kaplan spoke about the differences between the cases involving Biden and Trump. That discussion was also opened up to Crowley who spoke about the special counsel report which pointed to Biden's memory and talked about that being a possible liability on the campaign trail.

Segment 3:

Trump continues attacks on DeSantis despite governor exiting presidential race

In the Crowley Closer, Crowley spoke about the rift between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, saying that Trump continues to attack DeSantis even after the governor dropped out of the presidential race.