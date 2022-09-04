The race for governor heats up

The race for Florida governor is heating up.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist have recently attacked the other's pick for Lieutenant Governor.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 political analyst Brian Crowley and Palm Beach Post Political Editor Antonio Fins share their thoughts on the campaigns.

Plus, one of the people arrested on charges they voted illegally speaks out.

The FBI's search at former president Donald Trump's Palm Beach home was back in court this past week.

Antonio Fins and Brian Crowley talk about the search and the court battled that has ensued.

