Suncoast High School students push for free feminine products in schools

Segment 1: A student-led coalition pressed Florida lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow school districts across the state to offer feminine products to students at no cost.

The Coalition Against Period Poverty, including students from Suncoast High School, traveled to Tallahassee during their spring break to talk to lawmakers about the need for the bill.

The executive director of the Women's Foundation of Florida praised the students' work.

"I think it's really important to recognize period poverty is a massive issue not just for the state of Florida but for the whole nation," Takeata King Pang told WPTV anchor Michael Williams. "When the bill is signed, we will join 22 other states that are doing something in policy to ensure students have access to products. In almost every single one of those states, it has been a youth-led movement. It is young women and young people who are really using their voices to make this change."

The bill doesn't mandate the district to provide the products. King Pang told Williams the students will work this summer asking districts to provide the products in schools.

Student-led coalition pushes for free feminine products at schools

Segment 2: The 2023 legislative session ended Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis touted it as a success while Democratic leaders said many of the bills passed do not affect the everyday needs of Florida residents.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley reacted to the end of the session and how it may play a role in the suspected presidential run for DeSantis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touts GOP accomplishments as Florida legislative session concludes

Segment 3: Crowley offers his Crowley Closer with a special birthday wish.