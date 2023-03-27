Still no indictment of Donald Trump despite former president's claims

Segment 1: Former President Donald Trump claimed he would be arrestedthis past week, but as of now no indictment was handed down.

Supporters of the former president have camped outside his Mar-a-Lago resort showing their support. WPTV Political Analyst Brian Crowley talks to WPTV's Shannon Cake about the impact a potential indictment may have on Trump's 2024 election campaign.

Trump makes claim of indictment but still no charges

Segment 2: The Florida State Chapter of the NAACP asked its organization's national board to issue a travel advisory for the state. It is in response to several legislative proposals and laws. WPTV Political Analyst Brian Crowley offers his perspective to the vote and Gov. Ron DeSantis' reaction.

Gov. DeSantis pushes back on NAACP calling for Florida travel advisory

Segment 3: WPTV's Political Analyst Brian Crowley offers his Crowley Closer.