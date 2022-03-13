State lawmakers discuss end to legislative session

Florida’s legislative session is expected to come to an end on Monday, a few days later than expected.

Republican State Representative Toby Overdorf told WPTV’s Michael Williams he is happy with what he has seen of the budget.

Overdorf said there are great environmental programs that will help his district. He also discussed the gas tax holiday, the abortion bill and the parental rights in education bill.

Republican State Representative Toby Overdorf discusses 'Don't Say Gay' bill and gas prices

Democratic State Senator Lori Berman talked to Williams about the hot button issues lawmakers faced this session.

She expressed concern over the abortion bill and the parenental rights bill, calling HB 5 “troubling.”

She also said she would like the state to do more targeted relief for gas prices, instead of just suspending the gas sales tax in October.

Democratic State Senator Lori Berman discusses 'Don't Say Gay' bill and gas prices

WPTV NewsChannel 5 political analyst Brian Crowley reacts to the near end of the legislative session.