South Florida lawmakers react to the primetime hearing on the January 6th insurrection.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch told WPTV's Michael Williams he doesn't understand why anyone wouldn't want to get to the bottom of what happened.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast said Washington leaders should be focused on gas and food prices.

WPTV NewsChannel 5's political analyst Brian Crowley shares his opinion to the hearings and what to watch for in future hearings.

South Florida lawmakers react to Jan. 6 hearing

A push for a special session on gun reform in Florida fails to gain traction.

“With all due respect to these leftists, they just want to come after your second amendment rights," Governor Ron DeSantis said this week.

Democratic State Representative Joe Geller responded wanting both sides to find common ground.

"We have to do something. This call is designed to have both parties in the legislature join in this call for common sense things,” Rep. Geller said.

Political round table with Brian Crowley

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley reacts to both sides and talks about the upcoming election primaries in the state.