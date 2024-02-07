Segment 1:

Parkland father decries legislation to roll back firearm purchase age in Florida

Feb. 14 will mark six years since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Tony Montalto lost his daughter, Gina Rose Montalto, that day.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, he formed the organization "Stand with Parkland," which is dedicated to creating safer schools.

One of the changes that resulted from the shooting was the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which raised the age to buy a firearm in Florida from 18 to 21.

There is currently a proposal in the Florida Legislature to roll back those changes and return the purchase age to 18.

This week's "To the Point" began with a look at the current proposal in Tallahassee. It was followed by a discussion with Tony Montalto, who reflected on the legislation and other school safety measures.

Montalto said he is "dismayed" about the effort to lower the firearm purchase age. However, he spoke optimistically about a school safety bill filed in this legislative session.

Speaking about the bill, he said it will add more accountability and training for the guardian program. He also called for everyone from school teachers and administrators to community leaders, first responders, mental health professionals, lawmakers and others to come together to have meaningful discussions on school safety.

Segment 2:

Immigration poised to be key issue in 2024 presidential election, FAU professor says

The second segment began with a look at a plan by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send Florida National Guard and State Guard troops to the southern border to help with illegal immigration. Following a report by WPTV Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders, Sunday's roundtable with Dr. Kevin Wagner, political science professor at Florida Atlantic University.

The roundtable began with a discussion on immigration and its importance as an issue in the 2024 election.

Wagner also went into the history of U.S. immigration policy from the 19th century to today and that segued into a discussion on whether Congress is too gridlocked currently to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

From there, the discussion turned to DeSantis and whether he could run for president again in 2028 and also dove into the impact Nikki Haley is having on the Republican race for president. The roundtable wrapped with a look at the potential rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Segment 3:

Tweet from Elmo creates discussion on mental health

In his closing comments, Wagner brought up a recent tweet from Sesame Street where Elmo asked everyone how they were doing, which received a wide range of feedback. Wagner used the tweet to talk about humans being very caring generally and how we can put aside our differences to solve our problems.