Tony Montalto shares his reaction to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Montalto's daughter, Gina, was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Also, local members of Congress share their reaction and plans to combat gun violence in America.

Parent of student killed in Parkland massacre responds to school shooting in Texas

Months before the shooting in Texas, Florida lawmakers passed a new school safety bill.

Forrest Saunders breaks down the changes school districts will need implement.

WPTV NewsChannel 5's political analyst Brian Crowley responds to the bill and the new laws on property insurance and condo reform.

Political round table discussion with Brian Crowley

Brian Crowley offers his closing comments with the "Crowley Closer."