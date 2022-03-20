PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay discusses affordable housing in Palm Beach County.

McKinlay discusses current programs available to residents to help with rent, house down payments and foreclosure assistance.

Commissioners will hear a presentation on a bond issue related to affordable housing this week, but McKinlay says it must work for everyone.

"How do we shape to have the least amount of impact on housing affordability but in the same sense having a revenue stream to build those units," McKinlay told WPTV's Michael Williams.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay

The Florida legislative session came to an end on Monday. WPTV Political Analyst Brian Crowley discusses the bills passed and the push for a special session to address affordable housing.

Political round table discussion with Brian Crowley