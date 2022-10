Palm Beach County Commissioner McKinlay talks property insurance crisis and more

Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 09, 2022

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay discusses the property insurance crisis, damage from Hurricane Ian and more. Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay interview WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joins Michael Williams for a political round table discussion. Political round table discussion with Brian Crowley Brian Crowley offers his closing thoughts. Show wrapup

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.