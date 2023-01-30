New book examines 'Nazi Conspiracy' of World War II

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida author Brad Meltzer has released a new book looking at a key point in the history of World War II. "The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill" looks at the secret plot to kill President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin and what would have happened if the plot would have been successful.

"I'm someone who's Jewish and grew up with the Holocaust in their lives, had relatives who had been through the Holocaust," Meltzer told WPTV's Michael Williams. "I was not prepared for the level of devastation that the Nazis are raining down in the Soviet Union."

There were debates for years if the Nazi conspiracy was real. Meltzer said he and his team spent a lot of time researching the topic before writing the book.

"We were suddenly talking about Russian and German sources, so we needed researchers who could speak Russian and German. We're going through old diaries and old newspaper articles," Meltzer said. "It really paid off because what we found was incredible."

WATCH: Second part of conversation with Brad Meltzer

Brad Meltzer says he wrote 'Nazi Conspiracy' not to entertain but to 'warn you'

Meltzer said the recent rise in antisemitic incidents was one of the reasons he and his co-author Josh Mensch wrote the book.

"We didn't just write 'The Nazi Conspiracy' to entertain you and to inform you. We wrote it to warn you," Meltzer said. "That's how you have to use your voice and speak up when you see that happening, or otherwise, it's going to happen again."

"The Nazi Conspiracy" is now available for purchase.