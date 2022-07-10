MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County’s Sheriff’s Office is focusing on soft targets as they prepare for back to school.

The sheriff’s office will meet with leaders of preschools, private schools and homeschools later in July to discuss safety measures.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV’s Tania Rogers the sheriff’s office offers an alert system that goes directly to the sheriff’s office dispatch.

Martin County deputies working to protect preschools and other soft targets

Deputies will also come to schools and offer site surveys.

“We can go out and do a site survey and tell them your doors are in-swinging doors and somebody could kick them in easily. Let's make them out-swing doors,” Chief Deputy Budensiek said. “There's just smaller things that would make our job easier and make their job actually easier for protecting their children.”

Chief Deputy Budensiek also speaks about the lessons learned after mass shootings in our country.”

