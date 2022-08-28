The races are set for the November election.

Michael Barnett, the Chairman of the Republican Party, and Patrick Franklin, President/CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, discuss the results from the Primary Election.

Barnett and Franklin talk to WPTV's Michael Williams about what they expect from Florida's race for governor as well as the race for U.S. Senate.

Looking ahead to the November Elections

WPTV's political analyst Brian Crowley reacts to the election results and looks ahead to the local races on the November ballot.

Political round table discussion with Brian Crowley

Brian Crowley offers his closing comments.