Local Congressmen react to recent bills and events

As the final Americans get their stimulus checks, south Florida congressmen are reacting to the stimulus plan.

U.S. Representative Brian Mast who represents the 18th district in Florida told WPTV's Michael Williams on "To The Point" that while he is happy Americans received money he voted against the bill because of the extras.

"There was a lot of good that came out of the recent stimulus plan but there was also a lot of fluff, a lot of waste, a lot of pork," U.S. Rep. Mast said.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast discusses the recent stimulus plan

He cited $12 billion going to other countries. Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Ted Deutch said the stimulus bill will help Americans recover from the pandemic.

"It has been welcomed because of what it is going to do to help people get back on their feet, to provide rental assistance to prevent people from being foreclosed upon or evicted from their apartment, to help our small businesses be able to get through this," said U.S. Rep. Deutch.

He went on to say the argument that the bill wasn't about COVID is false.

The congressmen also discussed the recent mass shootings around the country. U.S. Rep. Deutch, whose represents the Parkland area, said the Senate needs to take action.

"It is time for the senate to stand up," U.S. Rep. Deutch. "Show that they are finally on the side of communities that are so tired of mourning the loss of friends, relatives and classmates instead of with the gun makers and advocating first and foremost for their increased profits."

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch discusses the American Rescue Plan

U.S. Rep. Mast blames democrats for not passing bills saying they don't want to debate the bills in committees.

"One way or another, there is going to be legislature pushed through the house, definitely pushed through the senate as whether is moves forward or not is hard to say," according to U.S. Rep. Mast.

Votes in the U.S. House of Representatives resume on April 13. Until then lawmakers are in working in their home districts.