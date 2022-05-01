The president of the League of Women Voters in Florida has reacted to a recent ruling that struck down the 2021 elections law in Florida.

The law placed restrictions on drop boxes, tightened voter id rules and prevented organizations from providing items such as food and water to voters waiting in line at polling places.

League of Women Voters in Florida president reacts to recent ruling on voting

"The judge literally ruled that it was intentional for the last 20 years that the Republican legislators had intentionally targeted to limit Black voting with their laws because they felt Black voters were democratic voters," Cecile Scoon told WPTV's Michael Williams.

The state has appealed the ruling and is asking a judge to issue a stay ahead of the next statewide elections in August.

