'Congress needs to reform our immigration laws,' attorney Jeffrey Devore says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Immigration and the surge in migrants has been top of mind for many in South Florida for weeks.

Immigration attorney Jeffrey Devore spoke with WPTV's Michael Williams on "To the Point."

Devore said it's up to lawmakers now to help stop the surge.

"Congress needs to reform our immigration laws," Devore said. "We just are following policies that are out of date. Congress has to decide what they're going to do. Until Congress actually takes some sort of action, we're going to be putting Band-Aids on the system."

Immigration attorney discusses surge of migrants coming to Florida

Republicans now have control in the Palm Beach County Commission. The first meeting saw Republican commissioners push back on some ideas when it comes to what they want local lawmakers to push for during the Florida legislative session.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley responds to the meeting and Gov. Ron DeSantis' push for more money for water projects across the state.