Florida First Amendment Foundation leader believes defamation bill will affect everyone

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are debating House Bill 991, which would lower the bar on what is considered defamation and as well as lower the bar on who is considered a public figure under defamation law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies say the bill will rein in media excesses. It is just no mainstream media that would be affected, social media posts and blog entries could be the subject of lawsuits.

Bobbly Block, the executive director of the Florida First Amendment Foundation, told WPTV's Michael Williams if the bill becomes law it will affect everyone.

"I think people will be afraid to speak," Block told Williams on To the Point. "I think any society in any state in which people, before they sit down on a keyboard or with a pen in their hand or with a microphone in their hand, that they're afraid to write, post or speak, it is not the free state of Florida, that we've been told it is."

Florida bill aims to lower bar on what is considered defamation

The proposal to ban abortions in Florida after six weeks passed another committee this past week.

WPTV's Political Analyst Brian Crowley breaks down the proposal and looks at other political topics.

Florida bill to ban abortions after six weeks

WPTV's Political Analyst Brian Crowley offers his Crowley Closer on how Republicans complain about how terrible the state of Florida is but notes they have been in control of the legislature since 1999.