Florida Atlantic University's A.D. Henderson University School preparing students for STEM careers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's been called "the passport to tomorrow," and there's no doubt education changes lives.

Step inside Florida Atlantic University's A.D. Henderson University School in Boca Raton, and you'll find students preparing for the STEM careers of tomorrow.

Superintendent Dr. Joel Herbst joined "To the Point with Michael Williams" this week to talk about the exciting opportunities for the future. Before the discussion, Williams took viewers inside the drone program at the school.

It's part of the school's "experimental platform," which Herbst said helps bring education to life. Students learn the science and technology behind drone flight. Then, they turn that knowledge into action, building and flying their own drones.

According to Herbst, this all serves a much greater purpose. He made a sharp connection between education and our national security, calling the two inextricably linked. In a changing global world, Herbst said it's critical to give students the education and tools to compete and excel.

"Everybody needs to own this," Herbst said when it comes to everyone taking a vested interest in education.

For families interested in FAU's A.D. Henderson University School, the public school was established in 1968 and serves students across South Florida. Attendance is determined by lottery and it is a "lab" school where students are given the chance to explore their lessons through hands-on and real-world experience.

In the second segment, WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joined Michael Williams for the Sunday roundtable. Their discussion opened with thoughts about the War in Israel and what role U.S. politicians should play in the conflict. Crowley called for American unity and also expressed concern for families and communities on both sides of the war.

The roundtable then turned to presidential politics and the upcoming GOP debate scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami-Dade County. Crowley addressed the question, is this a last gasp for some of the GOP contenders or is this Donald Trump's race to lose?

Crowley also discussed a recent appearance he made with the League of Women Voters where he spoke about the need for voters to stay informed on issues and candidates. He also talked about the lack of a Speaker of the House in Washington, D.C.

The "Crowley Closer" took a lighter tone as Brian Crowley recounted a humorous story from the 1980s where Americans were divided over the question: did President Ronald Reagan dye his hair? Crowley recalled riding in a limo with Reagan, but ultimately he said he wasn't sure.

