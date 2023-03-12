Everglades Foundation CEO optimistic about funding to help complete restoration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The restoration of the Florida Everglades is moving ahead. The CEO of The Everglades Foundation, Eric Eikenberg, told WPTV's Michael Williams he is optimistic about funding to help complete the restoration. Eikenberg said moving clean water south is imperative for the future.

"The optimism that we share, the optimism that many share, is continuing to move with a sense of urgency, and making sure that this unifies all of us," Eikenberg said. "At some point soon, it's going to be passed on to the next generation for perpetual protection. We're going to get there by the end of this decade."

Florida Everglades restoration moving forward

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Iowa this week as part of his book tour. WPTV NewsChannel 5 political analyst Brian Crowley breaks down the timing of the visit.

"Ron DeSantis is clearly a candidate for president announced or not announced, Crowley said. "It's interesting that in the first week of the legislative session, he decided to go to Iowa. He will later on be going to New Hampshire, Nevada. These are the states that start the primary caucus season."

Former President Donald Trump will visit Iowa on Monday.

Trump, DeSantis in Iowa

In Crowley Closer, he wants Congress to end the clock changing twice a year.