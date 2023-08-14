Why did Gov. Ron DeSantis really suspend State Attorney Monique Worrell?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joined "To the Point with Michael Williams" on what turned out to be a busy week nationally and in Florida. Their discussion began with the recent suspension of Democrat Monique Worrell, state attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit, by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

WPTV's Matt Sczesny opened up the discussion with a closer look at the suspension, why the governor says it was necessary and the outrage it caused on the other side of the aisle.

Crowley called the move "surprising." He also suggested it is taking away the will of the voters who elected Worrell in "a blatant show of power." Crowley went on to say he would have the same reaction if the political parties were reversed.

Crowley also suggested it could be a way for DeSantis to move away from some negative coverage recently, including shakeups with top campaign staff.

In the second segment, the roundtable discussion continued with a focus on Florida's Democratic Party and its current "Take Back Florida" bus tour. It started with a report by WPTV Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders examining the hope Democrats have to sign up new voters in the state.

The discussion also highlighted ways Florida's Democratic Party has failed to have a strong "ground game" in the state and failed to identify key issues among Florida voters.

In the "Crowley Closer," WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley took time to address the devastating wildfires in Hawaii and focused on ways Americans come together during times of loss and natural disasters.

