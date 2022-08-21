Court hearing in Mar-a-Lago search highlights busy political week in Florida

A Palm Beach County Judge ruled this week he is inclined to release parts of the affidavit that allowed the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Matt Sczensy spoke a lawyer who was in the court room arguing for the release.

WPTV Newschannel 5's political analyst Brian Crowley reacts to the ruling.

This week, the Department of Justice joined the fight against Florida's new election law.

Just days before the primary election, candidates in local school board races ramp up their efforts to get elected.

WPTV's Stephanie Susskind talks to the candidates in a Palm Beach County district.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley also looks ahead to the big races to watch during Tuesday's primary.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley offers his closing thoughts.