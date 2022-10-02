Watch Now
NewsPoliticalTo the Point

Actions

Changes needed for coastal communities as they rebuild from Ian's destruction

Dr. John Renne, FAU head for Urban and Environmental Solutions, discusses changes needed for our coastal communities as they rebuild.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 09:55:25-04

Michael Williams is joined this week by Dr. John Renne, FAU head for Urban and Environmental Solutions, who discusses changes needed for our coastal communities as they rebuild following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.

FAU head for Urban and Environmental Solutions discusses changes needed for our coastal communities as they rebuild.

WPTV's political analyst Brian Crowley joins Michael Williams for a round table discussion on Florida politics.

Political round table discussion with Brian Crowley

Brian Crowley offers his closing comments.

Show wrapup

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send questions, comments about 'To The Point'